JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JMI opened at GBX 235.10 ($3.07) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.59.

About JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

