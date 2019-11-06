Judy G. Hamel Sells 5,792 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

