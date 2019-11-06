Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Jumei International stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 141,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Jumei International has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEI. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jumei International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 600,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

