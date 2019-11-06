K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €13.32 ($15.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. K&S has a 52 week low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

