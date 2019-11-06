Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.97. 88,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $3,174,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

