Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 187000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas – Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

