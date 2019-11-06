Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Trading Up 7.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $65.33 and last traded at $65.14, approximately 315,410 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 128,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Kaman by 42.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Kaman by 3.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kaman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

