Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. H2O AM LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 128,428 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

EMR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,218. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $75.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

