Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 189,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,805,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947,990. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

