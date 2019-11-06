Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 3,625 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

