Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Apache by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 53,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 505,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,105. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.