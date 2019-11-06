Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:UN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 293,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,689. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

