Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 227,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

