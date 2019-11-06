KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.58.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 11,234,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.