Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Kaya Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KAYS) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 31,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 107,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

