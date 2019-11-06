Kelly Huller Sells 3,000 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

