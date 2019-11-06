Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

About Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

