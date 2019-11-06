Kennametal Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

NYSE KMT opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.28. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

