Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,276 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KDP opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,727 shares of company stock worth $2,440,251. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

