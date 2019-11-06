Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 2,018,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 99,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,251. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

