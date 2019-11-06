Kevin Rubin Sells 13,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $1,205,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,411,280.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.75, for a total value of $1,764,750.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,687,010.00.

AYX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 1,251,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.15, a PEG ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $7,928,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.9% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.