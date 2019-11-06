KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $98.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

