KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wellington Shields downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

WAB stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.