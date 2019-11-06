Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

