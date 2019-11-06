Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $1,424,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $105.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.