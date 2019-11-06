Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 973,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 929% from the previous session’s volume of 94,630 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 237,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

