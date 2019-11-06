Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $605,994.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Kin has a market cap of $6.79 million and $605,994.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Fatbtc, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00220838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.01491570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, YoBit, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Stellarport, Bancor Network, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

