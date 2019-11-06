Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of KLBAY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klabin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

