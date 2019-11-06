Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE KEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 134,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,611. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.35. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

