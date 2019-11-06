Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,626,000 after buying an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 341,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,099. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

