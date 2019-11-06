Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRYS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

KRYS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. 108,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $51.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 146.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

