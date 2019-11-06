KushCo (KSHB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KSHB stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KushCo has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

KSHB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

