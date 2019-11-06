KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0146

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $22,802.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010512 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

