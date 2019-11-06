Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $282.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra set a $210.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.58.

Lam Research stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Lam Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

