Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,364,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

