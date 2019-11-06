LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $19,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

