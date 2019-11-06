Lazard Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

LAZ traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. 68,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,698. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 48.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

