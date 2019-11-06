Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 454,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 48.60%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 698,677 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Lazard by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

