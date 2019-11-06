Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LOR)

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

LOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,314. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

