LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI Industries stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $543,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,542 shares of company stock worth $906,943. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

