LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $98.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTXB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB).

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.