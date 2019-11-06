Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Shares of LM stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 13,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,655. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

LM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

