Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,408. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 622,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 1,877,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,968. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

