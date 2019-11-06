LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

In other news, President Steven Allocca bought 14,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,563 shares of company stock valued at $510,603 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

