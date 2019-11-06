Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 999,931 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 928,961 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $17,700,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $16,793,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 604,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

EQNR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 87,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

