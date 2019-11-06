LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $123.60, approximately 18,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 172,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.41.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in LHC Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

