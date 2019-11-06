LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.14, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.18.

LHC Group stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,345. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

