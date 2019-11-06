Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $29,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,579. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 305.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $120.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

