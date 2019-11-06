Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 211.74 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.44. The company has a market capitalization of $324.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28.

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £529,230.44 ($691,533.31).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

