Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday.

TPT stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 73.40 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.86. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of $144.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

